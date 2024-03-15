2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
9) Chicago Bears: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
Every 2024 NFL mock draft should have at least one surprise pick in it, right?
The Chicago Bears sent a big contingent to the Oregon Ducks pro day, including head coach Matt Eberflus. Now, the primary focus of Oregon’s pro day was obviously quarterback Bo Nix, but Nix might not be the highest-drafted Duck from this year’s flock. Jackson Powers-Johnson suddenly plays one of the most valuable positions in today’s NFL as we’re seeing in NFL Free Agency, with guards around the league getting upwards of $20-plus million per season.
Powers-Johnson has guard/center flexibility, and the Bears could certainly use a starting center. Even after the Ryan Bates trade, the Bears need to make sure that their franchise QB is well-protected. Powers-Johnson is going to help make sure that happens.
10) New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The New York Jets addressed the tackle position by trading for Morgan Moses, and while they could still very well address the position here in one of the deepest tackle classes in recent memory, why not go after one of the best offensive skill players in the class?
Maybe the Jets are really disappointed with the way things turned out in year one of the Allen Lazard project, and they view Brock Bowers as a player who can play the same type of big slot role, taking on a high volume of targets in this Aaron Rodgers offense.
Either way, Bowers is both a great value here in this spot and he would make sense given the fact that the Jets don’t have a dynamic presence at tight end right now.