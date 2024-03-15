2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
11) Minnesota Vikings: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
From Sam Darnold to Terrion Arnold. How about that?
The Minnesota Vikings might need to get involved in the quarterback trade-up market after losing Kirk Cousins in NFL free agency, but they also don’t need to be hasty. I don’t know if the 11th overall spot is a great range for someone like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. Maybe not even JJ McCarthy, depending on who you ask.
The Vikings could look to do something similar to what we saw from them in the 2015 NFL Draft when they jumped back in the 1st round for a QB late (Teddy Bridgewater). Either way, a player like Terrion Arnold, maybe the best corner in this draft, is not someone to scoff at in this spot. He’s a well-rounded corner who would upgrade Brian Flores’ defensive backfield significantly.
12) Tennessee Titans (from Broncos): Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Tennessee Titans fans are going to be triggered by seeing a big man on the offensive line coming from the Georgia program. But the debacle that was Isaiah Wilson was a long time ago at this point, and Amarius Mims shouldn’t be punished for the way Wilson squandered his NFL chance.
Titans GM Ran Carthon and new head coach Brian Callahan know the value of being to sleep at night with the left tackle position. Amarius Mims is raw and inexperienced, but he may end up being the most talented tackle in this entire class, a class that is loaded at the position.