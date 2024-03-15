2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
15) Indianapolis Colts: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
The Indianapolis Colts have needs on the back end of their defense both at corner and safety, and a player like Cooper DeJean could help out in a variety of ways.
DeJean is one of the most versatile players in this draft class, not just because he proved he’s capable of moving around the defensive backfield (he should project best as an outside corner in the NFL) but because of his special teams ability.
We all know he is good at returning kicks!
More than just being a good kick/punt returner for the Hawkeyes, DeJean is elite on coverage units as well. He’s a baller, and the Colts love guys who test well, which DeJean will do at his pro day.
16) Seattle Seahawks: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
It feels like a rarity to see the first EDGE player come off the board in the middle of round one, but that’s how deep this draft class is at quarterback, receiver, and offensive line. A team like the Seattle Seahawks will gladly reap the benefits of the depth of this class at those other positions because they feel like they’ve got solutions at all of them.
The jury is out on the quarterback position, however.
Dallas Turner has the makeup of someone who could come in and give you at least eight sacks right away. The Seahawks need as many disruptive players on that front seven defensively as they can get.