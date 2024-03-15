2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
17) Jacksonville Jaguars: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the hottest teams in the league at the end of the 2022 season, and they were one of the hottest teams through the first half of the 2023 season.
And then they missed the playoffs completely.
The Jaguars were so disappointing defensively that they made wholesale changes on that side of the ball, and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is going to need some new pieces for his secondary. They already added Ronald Darby and Darnell Savage in NFL free agency, and they should be in line to add another playmaker like Nate Wiggins here in round one.
He’s got elite speed and ball skills at the position.
18) Cincinnati Bengals: Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State
Former first-round pick Jonah Williams leaves in free agency (we assume) and the Bengals are able to replace him with an absolute bully in Taliese Fuaga, the Oregon State offensive tackle who has captivated the hearts of many this offseason.
Fuaga has gone as high as 5th overall in my 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios because I can see teams falling in love with his physicality, and he also projects well to either guard or tackle. But the Bengals get themselves a stud here and Fuaga is a needed presence for them. They can’t afford to have any weaknesses up front offensively with Joe Burrow coming off another season-ending injury.