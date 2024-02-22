2024 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams that need a quarterback in the top 10
It's abundantly clear that a few teams absolutely need to take a quarterback in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
I think certain NFL front offices have begun to overthink things are are too smart for their own good. At the end of the day, getting the quarterback right is the top priority. Even though a team picking high in the NFL Draft might have other roster holes, getting the QB right is the single most important roster hole to fill.
Teams in the 2024 NFL Draft who are needing a franchise QB also have other roster needs that should be filled at some point. Some may argue that the right way to rebuild a team is to build up a solid cast of players, and then insert the quarterback into the equation. Personally, I think that is a silly way of thinking.
The QB fixes so many other issues, and teams should target a franchise QB as soon as they have a guy in mind. Among the top 10 teams picking in the 2024 NFL Draft, which three absolutely need to take a QB?
1. Washington Commanders
With the second overall pick, the Washington Commanders are in a prime position to take a QB, and there is absolutely no one on their roster at QB who can realistically be the guy. Sam Howell was a disaster in 2023 and was also a fifth-round pick, so there was a reason why he fell so far in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Depending on who you ask, Drake Maye from UNC might be the best all-around QB in this year's draft, and with it being likely that Caleb Williams goes first overall, the Commanders might have Maye fall into their laps.
Getting the franchise QB in year one of the Dan Quinn / Adam Peters era would be the most ideal start for the struggling franchise.