2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get Williams, Cardinals stick with Kyler?
3. Arizona Cardinals (via trade w/ NE) - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, OSU
The Arizona Cardinals are going to move down one slot, get some capital for doing that, and will still draft who they wanted to in Marvin Harrison Jr, giving no doubt that the franchise is committed to Kyler Murray, who is a few games back from the ACL tear he suffered in 2022. Marvin Harrison Jr is the son of, you guessed it, Marvin Harrison.
And Jr might be a better player at the next level than his pops was, which is just insane to think about. I don't see a downside here, and if the Cards do have their eyes on Harrison Jr, I don't think they'd move too far down the draft board, so pick #3 might be the sweet spot for them.
4. Chicago Bears - Olu Fashanu, LT, Penn State
The Chicago Bears are going to get their franchise QB and a long-term left tackle with their two first-round picks. They'll stay put at #4 and take technician wizard Olu Fashanu from Penn State. Fashanu is a redshirt junior and turns 21 this month, so he's very young still. He's also 6'6" and possesses great length. I don't really see a downside here and I think the smart move is to pick a LT.