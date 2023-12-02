2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get Williams, Cardinals stick with Kyler?
-Do the Chicago Bears take a QB?
-Will the Arizona Cardinals stick with Kyler Murray?
-New York Jets to get OL help?
9. Los Angeles Chargers - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Somehow, Brock Bowers falls all the way to the ninth overall pick, and the Los Angeles Chargers nab him up. Bowers is the best TE in college football by a mile and is coming off an ankle injury. That injury shouldn't at all be a concern when draft season rolls around, and the Chargers give Justin Herbert some help on offense.
Rookie WR Quentin Johnston looks like a total bust and Keenan Allen is old. Mike Williams is also out for the year and has just one year left on his deal. Getting another pass catcher for this offense should be a huge priority for the Chargers, but the defense needs a lot of work, too.
10. Las Vegas Raiders (via trade w/ TEN) - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo is obviously not the answer and was a huge bust of a free agent signing. Aidan O'Connell isn't the answer, either. The Raiders are directionless at the moment, as the team got rid of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler earlier this year.
They need to get a solid QB prospect in the building, and I think the fifth-year senior Jayden Daniels could be the answer for them. He's deadly accurate with the football and can make all the throws on the field. A new coaching staff would surely love to work with someone like Daniels.