2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade top pick and QBs fly off the board
Top of the draft is quarterbacks galore. Four phenoms go in first four selections
The NFL Draft is less than one month away and the rumors and offers are flying like hot cakes. This is my first foray into a mock draft this season and after listening to everyone at the NFL Scouting Combine. this is how I see the first round unfolding.
This includes trades that I have heard floating around and that I believe make sense. The Giants, Commanders, Vikings and Patriots all need quarterbacks, but who do they get and when This is for your reading enjoyment only and is not to be relied on for any other purpose.
1. New York Giants (Trade with Chicago) - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
It is no secret that the New York Giants need to draft a top-flight quarterback in this draft and they are going to do exactly that. The Giants are going to trade their sixth pick in the first round and three second round selections (two this year and one in 2025) to get the top pick in the draft. The Giants love Daniels, he is the one that they want and they are going to mortgage part of their future to get him. Watch for Daniel Jones to be dealt on draft day for a late round selection.
2. Washington Commanders - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Offensive coordinator and quarterback whisperer Kliff Kingsbury selects his student from his days as an offensive assistant at Southern California. Williams is too much of a diva for my liking and I can't stand his attitude, but Kingsbury takes him under his wing and molds him into a quality starting quarterback by midseason.
3. Minnesota Vikings (Trade with New England) - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Both teams need a starting quarterback as the Vikings lost their starter, Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons and the Patriots traded Mac Jones to Jacksonville for a ham sandwich and a soda. The Vikings trade their two first round picks, 11th and 23rd, plus their second round selection in 2025 to grab McCarthy, who is the quarterback of their future.
4. Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, The Ohio State University
The Cardinals have not had a consistent, big-play receiver since Larry Fitzgerald retired and Harrison fills the bill. Harrison is the best, most productive receiver to come out in years and he was a stud in the making the moment he set foot on The Ohio State University campus.