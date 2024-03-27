2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade top pick and QBs fly off the board
Top of the draft is quarterbacks galore. Four phenoms go in first four selections
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Jim Harbaugh might love to pound the football and when he's done, he will pound it some more, but the Chargers draft a wide receiver for Justin Herbert to throw to. The Chargers released Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen to Chicago so you know they need help at the X and Z positions. Odunze has a quick first step off the line and is big enough to get off the jam and the speed to get downfield in a hurry.
6. Chicago Bears (Trade with New York - Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
WIth the exception of Jayden Daniels, Maye has the best escapeability of all of the first round quarterbacks. He can turn a negative play into a touchdown at a moment's notice. Maye might turn out to be the steal of the first round and the best quarterback in the draft based on pure arm stregnth and accuracy. Chicago still gets a top flight quarterback and gets three more picks as a result of the trade with the Giants. Keenan Allen will love catching the football from Maye.
7. Tennessee Titans - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State University
It is no shock that the Titans need to improve their futility at the offensive line positions. They signed Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency to replace Aaron Brewer who left Tennessee to snap the ball to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. Fashanu is plug and play and will protect Will Levis' blindside for many years to come.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE/OLB, Alabama
The Falcons need to be able to pressure the quarterback, something that they have not done very well in recent years. Raheem Morris believes in a strong front seven and Turner is a good place to start. Turner, if the Falcons have a decent year, could be an early candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.