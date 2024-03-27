2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade top pick and QBs fly off the board
Top of the draft is quarterbacks galore. Four phenoms go in first four selections
9. Chicago Bears - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Another toy for Maye here as he gets an inline blocker who can also run the seam routes and score from anywhere on the field. With the selections of Maye and Bowers, coupled with the Allen trade, Ryan Poles flexes his muscles and shows that Da Bears could win the Black and Blue division in the NFC.
10. New York Jets - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Jets need to protect Aaron Rodgers and drafting the best tackle in the draft could do that. I like Alt better than Fashanu for the long term, but most teams draft for today. Like Fashanu, Alt is plug and play and he will help the running game and protect Rodgers from getting killed out there with that horrible offensive line that the Jets have.
11. New England Patriots - (Trade with Minnesota) - Jared Verse, Edge/OLB, Florida State
New head coach Jerod Mayo loves defense and he loves to punish the quarterback. New England did not have any modicum of a pass rush last season and have no decent players on the defensive line. Verse will bring an attitude and speed rush to get to the quarterback. His play reminds me a lot of Jaelan Phillips of Miami.
12. Denver Broncos - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Sean Payton gets his man and shows incredible patience by not giving up the farm to move up to draft one of the top tier quarterbacks. Nix is a first-round talent. He can throw the ball with the best of them and can escape the pocket and throw on the run. Jarrett Stidham goes back to holding a clipboard as this is Nix's team from jump street.