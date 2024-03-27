2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade top pick and QBs fly off the board
Top of the draft is quarterbacks galore. Four phenoms go in first four selections
13. Las Vegas Raiders - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Raider fans know that they need a tackle to help keep Gardner Minshew upright. You might be pounding the table for Taliese Fuaga, but I really believe that Mims is the better pro because he faced NFL-type pass rushers and defensive fronts in the SEC every week.
14. New Orleans Saints - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Dennis Allen gets his position of need covered, but has to settle for Fuaga and not Mims, who he fell in love with at the combine. Fuaga will also be a plug and play type and starter from day one.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Indy thought that it solved its cornerback problem by negotiating with L'Jarius Sneed, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, but when that deal fell apart and Sneed was traded to Tennessee and signed a whopper of a contract, Mitchell became the obvious choice for the Colts.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Fautanu does not have a long way to go from campus to the Seahawks practice facility as the 'Hawks stay local and get the next best tackle on the board. There has been some talk that they might go with Jackson Powers-Johnson, with this pick, but they need a pure tackle to anchor the line. They have a satisfactory interior offensive lineman to help keep Geno Smith upright.