2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade top pick and QBs fly off the board
Top of the draft is quarterbacks galore. Four phenoms go in first four selections
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Trevor Lawrence will thank the Jags for this pick as hopefully, by going with the best available lineman, Latham can help Lawrence complete passes while he is upright and not lying on his back. Latham is a steal at 17 and Doug Pederson gets a good one with this selection.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
This is a position of need for the Bengals as opposed to the best available athlete on the board. Guyton would be a tremendous bookend for the Bengals and will assist the ground game which was less than stellar for the Bengals last season. Guyton was well coached at Oklahoma and that will be evident when he starts one week one.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington
The Rams go with the best player on the board and draft the Heisman runner up and groom him to take over for Matthew Stafford, who is not getting any younger. Father time has not been good to Stafford since he won the Super Bowl in 2021.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Graham Barton, Guard, Duke
Barton will play next to last season's top pick Broderick Jones and give Russell Wilson or Justin Fields time to throw on the move and give Najee Harris some holes to run thru. The Steelers need to address the IOL as it was a problem last season. This will not be the only guard that the Steelers select in this draft.