NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade top pick and QBs fly off the board

Top of the draft is quarterbacks galore. Four phenoms go in first four selections

By Scott Alan Salomon

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph talks to Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams at the NFL Combine earlier this month.
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph talks to Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams at the NFL Combine earlier this month. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
6 of 8
Next

21. Dallas Cowboys (Trade with Miami) - Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

Powers-Johnson can play left guard, right guard and center. His versatility is a bonus that Mike McCarthy likes and Jerry Jones loves picking linemen in the first round. Look for JPJ to start at center as Jones wants a replica of Travis Frederick from 11 years ago. The Dolphins receive the Cowboys first round pick and second round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2025.

22. Denver Broncos (Trade with Philadelphia) - Brian Thomas, Jr., WR, LSU

The Broncos draft a wide receiver to take over Jerry Jeudy's spot on the depth chart and start opposite Marvin Mims, Jr.

23. Arizona Cardinals (Trade with Minnesota) - Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Robinson brings athleticism and versatility to the Cardinals and is an every down player. He will be a terror in the opposing backfields. His speed off the edge surprised a lot of scouts and moved him into the first round.

24. Miami Dolphins - (Trade with Dallas) - Xavier Worthy - WR, Texas

This pick is not even fair. Worthy will line up with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and give the Dolphins more collective speed on offense than the Indy 500. Tua Tagovailoa has the quick release and Worthy, with his 4.21 speed will catch anything near him and outrun any defender.

Home/NFL Draft