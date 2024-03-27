2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade top pick and QBs fly off the board
Top of the draft is quarterbacks galore. Four phenoms go in first four selections
21. Dallas Cowboys (Trade with Miami) - Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
Powers-Johnson can play left guard, right guard and center. His versatility is a bonus that Mike McCarthy likes and Jerry Jones loves picking linemen in the first round. Look for JPJ to start at center as Jones wants a replica of Travis Frederick from 11 years ago. The Dolphins receive the Cowboys first round pick and second round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2025.
22. Denver Broncos (Trade with Philadelphia) - Brian Thomas, Jr., WR, LSU
The Broncos draft a wide receiver to take over Jerry Jeudy's spot on the depth chart and start opposite Marvin Mims, Jr.
23. Arizona Cardinals (Trade with Minnesota) - Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
Robinson brings athleticism and versatility to the Cardinals and is an every down player. He will be a terror in the opposing backfields. His speed off the edge surprised a lot of scouts and moved him into the first round.
24. Miami Dolphins - (Trade with Dallas) - Xavier Worthy - WR, Texas
This pick is not even fair. Worthy will line up with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and give the Dolphins more collective speed on offense than the Indy 500. Tua Tagovailoa has the quick release and Worthy, with his 4.21 speed will catch anything near him and outrun any defender.