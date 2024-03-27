2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade top pick and QBs fly off the board
Top of the draft is quarterbacks galore. Four phenoms go in first four selections
25. Green Bay Packers - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Packers gave Xavier McKinney the largest free agent contract of the year to play strong safety. With Wiggins, he adds speed to the secondary and can take on the slot receiver or come in on nickel and dime packages.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
Robinson almost went to the Dolphins at 24, but with the signing of Shaq Barrett, the Dolphins could wait on another EDGE rusher. The Bucs, on the other hand need Robinson as they lost Barrett in free agency.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Murphy is the best inside pass rusher in the draft and he goes to Arizona where they already feature a tremendous outside pressure. The Cardinals utilized their three first round picks very well and will be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.
28. Buffalo Bills - Keon Coleman, WR, FSU
Buffalo need another fast playmaker on offense and Coleman is their man. Stefon Diggs is begging to get out of town and despite signing a free agent WR, they still needed a WR2 that can be WR1 when Diggs gets his one-way ticket to ride.