2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade top pick and QBs fly off the board

Top of the draft is quarterbacks galore. Four phenoms go in first four selections

By Scott Alan Salomon

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph talks to Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams at the NFL Combine earlier this month.
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph talks to Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams at the NFL Combine earlier this month. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
25. Green Bay Packers - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The Packers gave Xavier McKinney the largest free agent contract of the year to play strong safety. With Wiggins, he adds speed to the secondary and can take on the slot receiver or come in on nickel and dime packages.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Robinson almost went to the Dolphins at 24, but with the signing of Shaq Barrett, the Dolphins could wait on another EDGE rusher. The Bucs, on the other hand need Robinson as they lost Barrett in free agency.

27. Arizona Cardinals - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Murphy is the best inside pass rusher in the draft and he goes to Arizona where they already feature a tremendous outside pressure. The Cardinals utilized their three first round picks very well and will be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.

28. Buffalo Bills - Keon Coleman, WR, FSU

Buffalo need another fast playmaker on offense and Coleman is their man. Stefon Diggs is begging to get out of town and despite signing a free agent WR, they still needed a WR2 that can be WR1 when Diggs gets his one-way ticket to ride.

