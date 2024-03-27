2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade top pick and QBs fly off the board
Top of the draft is quarterbacks galore. Four phenoms go in first four selections
29. Detroit Lions - Kool Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Kool Aid is Dan Campbell's type of player. Not too flashy, despite the nickname, and brings his lunch pail and his best every day to work. He will lineup outside as his former Alabama teammate Brian Branch covers the slot formation.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Eric DeCosta loves drafting wide receivers in the first round. Mitchell will replace OBJ who left in free agency and has the skills and the speed to be a WR1. He has size and is a very physical player who can hand fight with the best of them. He has better hands than Worthy, but is not as fast.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
San Francisco showed in the Super Bowl what it needed was another corner in its nickel and dime packages. DeJean will fill the role as the slot defender and also play in nickel and dime situations.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Super Bowl Champs go with the best player on the board and Steve Spagnuolo gets even richer with this selection. Latu was the best EDGE defender in the old Pac-12 and will earn a starting role on the Chiefs at either edge or OLB.
These are my professional prognostications. I go and stretch the rubber band as far as it will stretch on a few picks, but if I were the GM for these teams, this is how I see the draft after the combine. I have not taken into consideration any of the data from the pro days. I will issue another Mock Draft as we get closer to D-Day, April 25.
We will have to wait and see how many I got right and how many I missed. Until next time, keep reading.