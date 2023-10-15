2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears win NFL Draft lottery, Broncos start over at QB
5. New England Patriots (1-4): Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
I don't know where the New England Patriots really go from where they're at right now. They look like a total disaster offensively and I think moving on from Mac Jones this offseason is all but a certainty. Taking an offensive lineman here seems pretty on-brand for the Patriots and I wouldn't be shocked if that's ultimately what happens. Joe Alt should be able to step in as a starter immediately.
6. Arizona Cardinals (1-4): Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Jonathan Gannon has done a pretty impressive job already of getting his team ready to play. I have been highly critical of the Cardinals and the roster GM Monti Ossenfort has "built" in just one offseason, but sometimes you've got to tear it down to build it back up. And we've seen the Cardinals play really hard and play some good teams very well in the early goings of this season.
I like the idea of adding Jared Verse to this Cardinals roster and getting another blue-chip talent on that defense.
7. New York Giants (1-4): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The New York Giants will be hoping for offensive line or quarterback help here with their top pick, but Georgia playmaker Brock Bowers is the best player on the board. I realize the Giants just added Darren Waller in the 2023 offseason, but I don't think you pass on a talent like Bowers at this juncture unless the Giants (and other teams) start falling in love with other quarterback prospects.
8. Green Bay Packers (2-3): Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
The Green Bay Packers have a loaded but very young roster, the youngest roster in the NFL this season. They are another team that is sort of in limbo at the QB position with Aaron Rodgers getting traded in 2023, giving way to Jordan Love, the team's first-round pick in 2020.
Jordan Love has looked like a young QB out there in the early portion of this season but the jury is still out. I like the Packers getting after some more defensive linemen, strengthening a strength here with Jer'Zhan Newton who basically lives in the backfield.