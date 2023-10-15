2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears win NFL Draft lottery, Broncos start over at QB
9. Las Vegas Raiders (2-3): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
I think a number of teams in the top 10 of next year's draft (at least where things currently stand) are in need of clarity at the QB position. Could we see the Raiders moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo? Will Garoppolo prove to be servicable enough for the Raiders to kick that can down the road again?
At any rate, I think the Raiders need to find a way to get some help for the secondary and Kool-Aid McKinstry can be exactly that. This would be a nice value pick.
10. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston - 2-3): Kalen King, CB, Penn State
The Cardinals got a blue-chip prospect off the edge with their first selection, and now they round out the top 10 with another key pickup for the secondary. Arizona needs top-flight players at the big-money positions right now. They went into this season with major question marks at all of QB, WR, EDGE, OT, and CB. I think a few of those may have answers going forward but there's still work to be done.
Kalen King can help answer a big one at the cornerback position for Jonathan Gannon's defensive backfield.
11. New York Jets (2-3): Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
When everyone thought the New York Jets were going one direction in last year's draft, they went the opposite. Their selection of Will McDonald IV was one of the biggest shockers of the first round, and I wonder if we might see them make a surprising pick again.
You can never have too many defensive backs, though, and Iowa's Cooper DeJean is a player who can contribute for you all over the secondary as well as on special teams.
12. Washington Commanders (2-3): Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Washington Commanders could be letting former first-round pick Chase Young hit free agency in 2024 and while that wouldn't be the most exciting scenario, they might have a shot to reset rather quickly with a player like Laiatu Latu. The former Washington transfer has been dominant this season, averaging a sack per game and making play after play behind the line of scrimmage.