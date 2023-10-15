2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears win NFL Draft lottery, Broncos start over at QB
- Chicago Bears hit NFL Draft lottery
- Denver Broncos make change at QB
- 2024 NFL mock draft update
13. Tennessee Titans (2-3): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Tennessee Titans undoubtedly need to add playmakers to the offense. Although they invested the first-round pick they got from the Eagles in the AJ Brown trade right back in Treylon Burks, this is a team that needs weapons and playmakers. Malik Nabers can be exactly that for them. He's been the most effective big-play threat in all of college football this season and I like the idea of the Titans adding him in combination with Burks, Chig Okonkwo, and young Tyjae Spears along with their veterans.
14. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Out goes Tee Higgins, in comes Keon Coleman? The Cincinnati Bengals would obviously rather not be picking this high in the NFL Draft, but if it turns out this way, I think this would be about the best possible scenario for them replacing such a crucial players.
We have seen the Bengals open the checkbook for Joe Burrow recently, but with Ja'Marr Chase close behind him now, I think Higgins could be the odd man out and a player like the 6-foot-4 Keon Coleman would almost be too good to be true in this slot.
15. Los Angeles Rams (2-3): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Los Angeles Rams went for a youth movement in 2023, and so far, we're seeing the mixed results you might have anticipated. If they keep this selection, it will be their first first-round pick since they took Jared Goff 1st overall back in 2016.
How crazy is that?
Thankfully, the Rams have won a Super Bowl in that timeframe. There's no doubt that taking a pass rusher is a good direction here as well.
16. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2): Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
The Los Angeles Chargers have a good presence off the edge defensively, but they need more disruption from the interio defensive line. Leonard Taylor has the potential to be the next great game-wrecker on the IDL when he gets to the NFL. He's winning off the ball so frequently right now, and although some of the stats don't show it, he's easily a 1st-round player.