2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears win NFL Draft lottery, Broncos start over at QB
- Chicago Bears hit NFL Draft lottery
- Denver Broncos make change at QB
- 2024 NFL mock draft update
17. Houston Texans (via Cleveland - 2-2): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Houston Texans are still collecting on the Deshaun Watson trade, and here it might help them land another weapon for CJ Stroud and a player he would be extremely familiar with. Emeka Egbuka is another in a long line of Ohio State receivers to draw a ton of NFL attention and I think this is as good of a situation as any for him projecting to the NFL. Reunite him with CJ Stroud.
18. New Orleans Saints (3-2): Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
The New Orleans Saints are having a really solid season so far and they've got a legitimate shot to reclaim that NFC South title when all is said and done. I love the idea of the playmaking safety Kam Kinchens being added to this tough New Orleans defense and bringing his ball skills (7 INTs since start of 2022 season) to this secondary.
19. Atlanta Falcons (3-2): JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
I am going to be fascinated to see how the Falcons invest this pick in the 2024 offseason. Atlanta has Desmond Ridder currently at the QB position, but for how much longer? Will the Falcons use this pick to acquire someone like Kyler Murray or Dak Prescott? It will be fun to see how their next six months or so play out. For now, it's a potentially game-wrecking pass rusher in JT Tuimoloau.
20. Indianapolis Colts (3-2): JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The Indianapolis Colts have become one of the NFL's most fascinating teams rather quickly. The selection of Anthony Richardson appears to be a hit, but the Colts are having to deal with the second injury of his rookie season. With Richardson and now Jonathan Taylor in place long-term, it's time for the Colts to build in the trenches. JC Latham is an absolute mountain of a man at the offensive tackle spot.