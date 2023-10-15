2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears win NFL Draft lottery, Broncos start over at QB
- Chicago Bears hit NFL Draft lottery
- Denver Broncos make change at QB
- 2024 NFL mock draft update
21. Buffalo Bills (3-2): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The Buffalo Bills have had some drama with Stefon Diggs in the not so distant past, and Gabriel Davis is also slated to hit free agency come next Spring. Don't be shocked if this team is heavy in the WR market, not just for the 2024 NFL Draft but also at this year's NFL trade deadline. For this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario, I like the Bills getting a big-bodied receiver like Rome Odunze in the mix.
22. Dallas Cowboys (3-2): Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Dallas Cowboys have a variety of needs offensively, but I like offensive tackle for them here. They took Tyler Smith back in 2022 but I could see the Cowboys once again being in the tackle market if they view Smith as a long-term fixture at left guard, given the fact he has been playing there since he was drafted. Amarius Mims is another massive tackle prospect who could be a great fit late in round one.
23. Baltimore Ravens (3-2): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Baltimore Ravens have been a team rumored to be interested in potentially making deals for cornerbacks at the NFL trade deadline. If they are in the market for corners in next year's draft process, don't be shocked if we see them try to swing a trade for a more proven player at the position. This team is in a position to compete right now.
24. Seattle Seahawks (3-1): Graham Barton, OL, Duke
The Seattle Seahawks have put together a really good-looking roster overall with the picks they accumulated from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade. I like the idea of them going back to the trenches offensively with this pick and getting a player like Graham Barton who could project as a guard or tackle at the next level.