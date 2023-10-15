2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears win NFL Draft lottery, Broncos start over at QB
25. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
I'm just as shocked as anyone that the Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-2 right now given the way Kenny Pickett has played through the first five games, but here we are. The Steelers' defense is great, and their offense is set up really well for the right QB to step in and succeed. I can't help but think Shedeur Sanders would thrive in Pittsburgh.
26. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2): Josh Newton, CB, TCU
The Jacksonville Jaguars might have some thing special brewing with Doug Pederson clearly pushing all the right buttons since about midway through last season. The Jaguars, just like every NFL team, could always use more help in the secondary. Josh Newton is a former wide receiver who has really done a great job of honing his skills at corner and could be rewarded by becoming a first-round player at the position.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1): JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
I'm not sure how long the Buccaneers will be able to ride the Baker Mayfield wave, but it doesn't matter. Right now, this team is winning and they're in pretty good position in the NFC South. With that being said, I would be very interested to see them get to a situation like this and what they might do if a player like JJ McCarthy is still on the board. McCarthy might be the best QB prospect Jim Harbaugh has had since Andrew Luck at Stanford.
28. Detroit Lions (4-1): Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
The Detroit Lions don't care about your perception of "value". They want dawgs on this roster. The coaching staff in Detroit is full of guys who will undoubtedly remember the way Kris Jenkins' dad used to play in the NFL when he was absolutely dominating against the run. Although Junior is not as girthy as his old man, he's just as dominant against the run, and one of the freakiest big men in college football.