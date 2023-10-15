2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears win NFL Draft lottery, Broncos start over at QB
- Chicago Bears hit NFL Draft lottery
- Denver Broncos make change at QB
- 2024 NFL mock draft update
29. Miami Dolphins (4-1): Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The Miami Dolphins have one of the best offenses in the NFL. They have one of the best defensive minds in the league -- Vic Fangio -- coaching up the defensive side of the ball. This team has been building something special in recent years and I think just adding to the trenches offensively would be wise if they keep this first-round pick.
As we know, the Dolphins are always a team to watch when it comes to trading high picks for players.
30. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0): Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
The Philadelphia Eagles are typically spending their top picks in the Draft on more premium positions. I wouldn't hate this pick, however. I think above all else, the Eagles are always looking to be faster, more explosive, and more athletic than everyone else. Barrett Carter will help them continue to do that at the linebacker position, where they lost a couple of starters in the 2023 offseason.
31. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The Kansas City Chiefs getting another speedy receiver. Just what they need, right?
Although the Chiefs will continue to be outstanding no matter what, I think when you look at this roster, the receiver position is a pretty clear area of weakness. I don't know that Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore are developing into long-term pieces and while the jury is out on Rashee Rice, I think Kansas City needs to start shopping again for some dudes at this position.
32. San Francisco 49ers (5-0): Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
The San Francisco 49ers would be wise to dip their toes into the trade market at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, or perhaps look to trade this pick for a proven veteran player. Right? This team doesn't miss, either way, when it comes to the players they've been adding. They could trade this pick for a proven veteran player, or they could get a player whose name is pronounced "smile".
Smael Mondon Jr. is another lengthy, athletic linebacker who has great range and playmaking skills. The 49ers are the rich getting richer no matter what way you slice it.