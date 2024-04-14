2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
41) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets): Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
The Packers have a new defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley, the former Boston College head coach, and therefore they have a new scheme. The Packers will run a 4-3 defense and they need help at linebacker to pair with Quay Walker.
42) Houston Texans (from Minnesota): Maason Smith, DL, LSU
The Houston Texans made their biggest move already, landing Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. They continue to improve their already stout defensive front here with the addition of Maason Smith, the former #1 recruit in the country whose size, length, and traits are off the charts.
43) Atlanta Falcons: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
The Falcons get one of the most athletic linebacker prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft in Payton Wilson, who might have gone in the top 25 picks if it weren’t for some injury concerns (and his age, 24).
44) Las Vegas Raiders: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
The Raiders went with Michael Penix Jr. in round one, so they’ve got to hold out some hope that they can get an instant contributor at the cornerback position here in round two. Max Melton has good size, he’s physical, and he’s athletic.
45) New Orleans Saints (from Broncos): Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
The New Orleans Saints end the fall of Jackson Powers-Johnson, a player who has been losing steam the closer we get to the NFL Draft. He could step right in and start for the Saints at the left guard position. This pick gives them two great prospects on the offensive line.
46) Indianapolis Colts: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
The Colts keep Roman Wilson in Big Ten country and pair him up with Michael Pittman Jr. at the receiver position. Indy might want to find a way to land Xavier Worthy in this draft, but they might have to maneuver around the 1st round to make it happen.
47) New York Giants (from Seahawks): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The New York Giants end the fall of Bo Nix. It’s so tough to know where the NFL is going to project him. He could go as high as 12 overall to the Broncos, or teams could unanimously view him as a Day 2 guy. I’d rather have Nix than Daniel Jones.
48) Jacksonville Jaguars: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
The Jaguars missed on Calvin Ridley in NFL free agency, so they go out and get a similar player stylistically here in the second round in Florida’s Ricky Pearsall.