2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
49) Cincinnati Bengals: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Bengals could trade Tee Higgins on draft weekend, or maybe they hang onto him. Either way, Tyler Boyd left, and Higgins may not be far behind, even if it’s 2025. Keon Coleman is someone who could take over for Higgins whenever he does leave.
50) Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints): Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
The Philadelphia Eagles pull on the heartstrings of their fan base with this one. Jeremiah Trotter was a great Eagle linebacker, and now his son will have a chance to build a legacy in Philadelphia under Vic Fangio.
51) Pittsburgh Steelers: Zach Frazier, OL, West Virginia
The Steelers went after offensive tackle in round one, and they continue building in the trenches here buy getting Zach Frazier, who may be the best pure center in the draft. He could also play guard if needed.
52) Los Angeles Rams: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Kamari Lassiter offers the versatility to come into an NFL program and immediately play on the outside or in the slot, whatever is needed. The Rams get a nice value and an aggressive playmaker for their defensive backfield here.
53) Philadelphia Eagles: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
The Eagles continue to load up defensively. They landed Nate Wiggins in the first round but they could use another playmaker at cornerback as we saw last year. These types of picks would firmly put James Bradberry on the hot seat, which he should be already.
54) Cleveland Browns: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is going to bring pass rush in waves, and he’s going to move guys all around the formation. Michael Hall Jr. could be such a dynamic weapon for him and this already dominant Browns defensive front.
55) Miami Dolphins: Christian Haynes, OL, UConn
One of the biggest needs right now for the Dolphins is at the right guard position, and UConn’s Christian Haynes is a plug-and-play starter there. He’s one of the most experienced players in the draft with 39 starts at the right guard position.
56) Dallas Cowboys: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The Cowboys have to take the best left tackle on their board here after going with a receiver in round one. Kingsley Suamataia is a former five-star prospect who played at Oregon before transferring to BYU. He might end up being a nice value here.