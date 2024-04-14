2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
57) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State
The Buccaneers get tougher and nastier on the interior offensive line with the addition of Cooper Beebe out of Kansas State. Beebe had at least nine starts at three different positions at Kansas State, so he can slot anywhere.
58) Green Bay Packers: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
The Packers have to find a way to upgrade their secondary, especially at the outside cornerback position. Eric Stokes has not been healthy the last two seasons. TJ Tampa could end up starting for them in his rookie season.
59) Houston Texans: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The Texans could really go anywhere with this pick. They have done such a good job of loading up the roster through free agency, the draft, and trades that nothing would be off the table with this pick. Why not get a guy who has been a ball magnet his entire collegiate career?
60) Buffalo Bills: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
The Bills double up at wide receiver here, and it is absolutely necessary. After landing the big-bodied AD Mitchell in round one, they go after a guy who can not only make plays himself, but does so much even when he’s not getting the ball as a blocker (both in the run game and for his fellow receivers after the catch).
61) Detroit Lions: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
The Lions double up at cornerback in this draft, landing arguably the best slot corner in the class. And they stay local here. Mike Sainristil is going to be an impact player at the next level for a long time.
62. Baltimore Ravens: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
The Ravens said goodbye to Patrick Queen this offseason, losing him to their division rivals in Pittsburgh. They replace him here by adding Michigan playmaker Junior Colson.
63) San Francisco 49ers: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
The San Francisco 49ers take a shot here on Kiran Amegadjie, one of the most intriguing tackle prospects in this class. He is a big-time athlete with size and length. The 49ers will develop him into a stud.
64) Kansas City Chiefs: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
After the Rashee Rice situation, Kansas City is going to have to pivot. Getting Devontez Walker at least gives them an option with size and speed to hopefully be able to insert into the lineup right away.