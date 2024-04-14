2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
5) Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Jim Harbaugh always builds in the trenches first. He’s got the quarterback, and he’s got pieces on both sides of the ball to turn this thing around quickly. With Joe Alt coming in as the bookend to Rashawn Slater, the Chargers would be building something special on the offensive line.
6) New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Some people view Malik Nabers as the top receiver in this vaunted class. Nabers is certainly a true WR1 type, which the New York Giants desperately need. He’s got size, speed, strong hands, and he can be a ball-dominant player.
7) Denver Broncos (from Titans): JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Denver Broncos trade up with Ran Carthon and the Titans here to ensure they don’t miss out on the QB they want in this class. It would be brutal for the Broncos to try and trade into the top five picks because of the other prospects available at that point, but the Titans missing out on Joe Alt means they could afford to move down here and help the Broncos out a bit. Denver would likely have to dip into its 2025 NFL Draft capital to pull this trade off.
8) Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Falcons get the best defensive player on their board here at #8 overall after going absolutely bonkers on the offensive side of the ball in NFL free agency. Dallas Turner has size, speed, length, and the ability to get Kirk Cousins additional possessions each week with his elite pass rush skills.