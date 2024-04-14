2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
9) Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
If you miss out on Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr. in this draft class, Rome Odunze is maybe the best “consolation” prize of all time. He’s going to be in the Pro Bowl discussion sooner rather than later and is a complete prospect at the receiver position. The Bears load up with Odunze, DJ Moore, and Keenan Allen. Caleb Williams would be absolutely set.
10) New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Jets might think about a trade-down scenario here, but Brock Bowers is too good, and Aaron Rodgers’ window is too small right now. The Jets have already added Mike Williams to the mix this offseason, now they get a playmaker at tight end to add to the offensive weaponry.
11) Minnesota Vikings: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Vikings seem comfortable for the time being with Sam Darnold in the QB1 chair. They paid him a whopping $10 million for this season despite the fact that he took last year off in San Francisco, for the most part. Terrion Arnold gives defensive coordinator Brian Flores an elite playmaker on the outside to benefit from the pass rush the Vikings added in NFL free agency.
12) Tennessee Titans (from Broncos): Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Even after trading down with the Broncos, the Titans manage to get arguably the best pass protector in the 2024 NFL Draft. Olu Fashanu has been a model of consistency at Penn State and is going to be able to step into the starting lineup immediately for new head coach Brian Callahan.