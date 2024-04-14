2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
13) Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Raiders
Say what you will about Michael Penix Jr. – I’m buying the Raiders hype. Maybe we’re all going to be sitting there after the first night of the NFL Draft with egg on our face for buying these rumors, but the hype has grown for Penix substantially. If he’s medically cleared, there’s a lot to love about his physical traits as well as his leadership qualities and work habits.
14) New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The Saints could be in trouble at the tackle position. There are huge question marks about 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning. Ryan Ramczyk might be out this year due to complications in his recovery from an injury. There are multiple question marks on the interior offensive line as well. Taliese Fuaga could step in and start immediately at right tackle.
15. Indianapolis Colts: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
The Indianapolis Colts could go a couple of directions here with guys who have great RAS scores, but they take the versatile playmaker Cooper DeJean out of Iowa over Quinyon Mitchell and Nate Wiggins. DeJean is a stud who could start immediately at either corner or safety. He played both at Iowa.
16) Seattle Seahawks: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
Seahawks offensive line coach Scott Huff isn’t going to be drafting the players, but he’s a notable connection here for Troy Fautanu, who was one of his players at Washington. Huff’s familiarity and Fautanu’s positional versatility could make this a perfect match. He would slot in right next to Charles Cross.