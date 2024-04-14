2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
17) Jacksonville Jaguars: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Jaguars might think about a receiver here after their failed pursuit of Calvin Ridley in free agency, but ultimately, Quinyon Mitchell fills a bigger “need” for them and gives them an outstanding playmaker who knows how to break on the ball and get hands on it when it is thrown his direction.
18) Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Trent Brown was a risky pickup for the Bengals because of his inconsistent availability, but it could pay off for them in the short term. Long term, however, the Bengals need a solidified starter at right tackle. JC Latham is a big-time value here at pick 18.
19) Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Rams could go offensive tackle here, they could go after an Aaron Donald replacement, but the value of Jared Verse is too much to ignore. The Rams upgrade their pass rush in a big way by getting Jared Verse, who could be a 10-sack per year guy at the NFL level. He’s a stud.
20) Pittsburgh Steelers: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Steelers sort of telegraphed their interest in Broderick Jones a year ago, and they could be doing the same this year with Amarius Mims. Mims is an elite specimen physically and athletically who just needs the coaching to be great in the NFL. His experience might scare some teams off, but not the Steelers