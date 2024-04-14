2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
21) Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas
Losing Christian Wakins in NFL free agency was tough, but being able to “replace” him here with Byron Murphy would be a decent consolation for the Dolphins. Byron Murphy is generally considered the best interior defensive lineman in this class and could bring some of that same intensity and disruptive play down to down.
22) Philadelphia Eagles: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Vic Fangio’s scheme is reliant on the front four getting pressure and the quarterbacks being able to read and react. Nate Wiggins can do that, and even if he does make a mistake, he’s able to overcome thanks to his other-worldly speed.
23) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston): Graham Barton, OL, Duke
This might end up being a boring pick for the Vikings, but they need to solidify the interior offensive line. They moved on from former 2nd-rounder Ezra Cleveland last year and they haven’t brought back Dalton Risner, who took his place in the starting lineup. Graham Barton can start at any of the three interior spots but he’d be the left guard for Minnesota, in all likelihood.
24) Dallas Cowboys: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Cowboys are so tough to peg in mock draft scenarios right now because they have so many needs. One of those many needs is at receiver, and Brian Thomas Jr. is a great value for them here. CeeDee Lamb gets some long-term help and Dallas gets another cost-controlled star at the position.