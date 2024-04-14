2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
25) Green Bay Packers: Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona
This might be a surprise pick for Green Bay, but with the run on offensive linemen ongoing already at this point, they can’t really afford to wait until pick #41 to take Jordan Morgan. And they already missed out on the top defensive backs in the class. Jordan Morgan could end up starting at tackle or guard for the Packers. The Packers like Rasheed Walker at left tackle right now, and understandably so. Morgan could kick inside to right guard and start immediately.
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Laiatu Latu to the Buccaneers could be one of the best round one fits in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bucs moved on from Shaquil Barrett this offseason, and a player like Latu could step right in and give them 10 sacks or more as a rookie. He’s a playmaker off the edge.
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Texans): Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
Jonathan Gannon’s defense needs an influx of talent at all three levels, and a player like Darius Robinson could give him a versatile option up front. Robinson’s hype has been growing significantly this offseason and his positional versatility is coveted in today’s NFL.
28) Buffalo Bills: AD Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Bills might have backed themselves into a wide receiver corner with this selection. You could pick whatever your favorite flavor is at this stage of the draft between AD Mitchell, Troy Franklin, Ladd McConkey, Xavier Worthy, or whoever. The Bills just need bodies this point after trading Stefon Diggs and letting Gabe Davis walk.