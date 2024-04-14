2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
29) Detroit Lions: Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
The Detroit Lions will love the toughness of Ennis Rakestraw at the outside cornerback position. If this Detroit team can take a step forward this year in its overall pass coverage? Look out.
30) Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The Baltimore Ravens always get good value in the NFL Draft and there are some who believe Tyler Guyton is on the fringe of being a top-20 prospect in this class overall. He’s certainly a physical and athletic specimen, and he could step into a starting role at right tackle for Baltimore right away.
31) San Francisco 49ers: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
There are major question marks surrounding Brandon Aiyuk and his future in San Francisco. Even if the 49ers don’t trade him this year, they could get a leg up on developing a potential replacement in the lineup. Xavier Worthy isn’t a one-for-one comp to Brandon Aiyuk, but he offers elite speed (NFL Combine record 4.22 in the 40-yard dash) and would be a major asset in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.
32) Kansas City Chiefs: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Chiefs may want to wash the taste of everything that has gone on with Rashee Rice out of their mouths as quickly as possible, but they can’t take a receiver here just to take one. They also lost L’Jarius Sneed this offseason. Kool-Aid McKinstry could step right in for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.