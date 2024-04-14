2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
2024 NFL mock draft: Round 2
33) Carolina Panthers: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Panthers kick off the second round by getting a true specimen off the edge. The additions of Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum this offseason are nice, but Robinson offers speed off the edge that those guys simply don’t at this point.
34) New England Patriots: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
If you grab a quarterback in the 1st round, your next pick should almost always be something to support that investment. The Patriots follow up the Drake Maye selection by getting him a weapon to all levels of the field in Ladd McConkey.
35) Arizona Cardinals: Johnny Newton, DL, Illinois
The Cardinals double up on studs for their defensive front after taking Marvin Harrison Jr. 4th overall. Johnny Newton could end up being one of the best interior pass rushers of this class, and is a steal here at pick 35.
36) Washington Commanders: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
The Commanders need help off the edge. They traded Chase Young and Montez Sweat last year. Even after adding Dorance Armstrong in NFL free agency, the Commanders secure a potential top option off the edge here in Marshawn Kneeland, whose buzz is growing in the days leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
37) Los Angeles Chargers: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Chargers traded Keenan Allen and cut Mike Williams. Help at receiver is needed, regardless of how much Jim Harbaugh plans on running the ball. Troy Franklin gives them a dynamic weapon at the position to go along with 2023 1st-round pick Quentin Johnston.
38) Tennessee Titans: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
The Titans went after the trenches in round one, and they do the same here in round two. This time, they go to the defensive side of the ball where Braden Fiske really did a great job of improving his stock this past year, including with a dominant NFL Combine workout.
39) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants): Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
Something’s going to stick at receiver for the Panthers, right? They traded for Diontae Johnson this offseason with the Steelers and also still have Jonathan Mingo from last year’s class, but Xavier Leggette would be tough to pass on with this pick.
40) Washington Commanders (from Bears): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Michigan
If the Commanders are interested in a Brandon Aiyuk trade as has been rumored, then perhaps they will also have interest in Malachi Corley, another outstanding prospect after the catch. Corley isn’t where Aiyuk is right now, but with some development, you never know.