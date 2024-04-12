2024 NFL mock draft: Caleb Williams dreams come true after blockbuster trade
5) Minnesota Vikings (from Chargers): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The Vikings added another 1st-round pick from the Texans in this year’s draft, presumably to position themselves to be able to move up for a QB. They get their guy here in Drake Maye, who has ties to Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown dating back to his high school years.
6) New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Rome Odunze might be the most underrated player in this year’s draft, and that’s saying something considering just about everybody loves him. He might be the best non-QB in the 2024 class.
7) Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Titans get Will Levis a much-needed new blindside protector here in Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, maybe the best in an elite class of offensive linemen.
8) Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The first defender comes off the board to the Atlanta Falcons, who get one of the more underrated players in the class. Dallas Turner has elite get-off, elite length, and had a phenomenal year this past year at Alabama. He’s going to be a consistent stud.