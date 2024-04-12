2024 NFL mock draft: Caleb Williams dreams come true after blockbuster trade
9) Arizona Cardinals (from Bears): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Arizona Cardinals traded back with the Chicago Bears, knowing they were going to be able to land themselves a star with the 9th overall pick. They get Malik Nabers to come in and be their WR1 while adding future draft capital from the Bears.
10) Green Bay Packers (from Jets): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Green Bay Packers have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and I’m not certain that team has 11 spots for rookies on the roster. They give the Jets back this year’s pick from the Aaron Rodgers deal plus some additional selections to move up for the best corner in the draft.
11) Los Angeles Chargers (from Vikings): Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State
Jim Harbaugh loves to build through the trenches. Taliese Fuaga gives them positional flexibility, toughness, and athleticism to surround Justin Herbert.
12) Denver Broncos: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Denver Broncos might like some of the QBs left here, but ultimately, Sean Payton goes after an ideal fit for his offense to move around the formation and feature in the passing game. The Broncos lack a go-to threat in the passing game right now. Brock Bowers changes that.