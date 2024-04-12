2024 NFL mock draft: Caleb Williams dreams come true after blockbuster trade
This full 1st-round 2024 NFL mock draft features a blockbuster deal for the Chicago Bears
13) Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
The buzz has been building significantly for Michael Penix going in the first half of the first round. Will the Raiders actually pull the trigger here? This could be a really fun fit.
14) New Orleans Saints: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Saints have question marks right now at both tackle positions, and Olu Fashanu can answer at least one of them. The Saints might prefer someone who can play the right side or at least project better there, but Fashanu is arguably the best pass protector in the draft.
15) Indianapolis Colts: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
The Indianapolis Colts have likely been salivating over DeJean’s pro day workout ever since it ended. With multiple needs now and down the line in the secondary, DeJean’s positional versatility could play well with the Colts’ situation.
16) Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
In other years that aren’t so top-heavy in terms of offensive talent, Jared Verse might be a top-10 pick. The Seahawks get a huge difference maker off the edge here at pick 16.