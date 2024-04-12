2024 NFL mock draft: Caleb Williams dreams come true after blockbuster trade
This full 1st-round 2024 NFL mock draft features a blockbuster deal for the Chicago Bears
21) Miami Dolphins: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
The Miami Dolphins will need to replace the injured free agent Connor Williams, and Graham Barton absolutely crushed it at his Duke pro day. He’s played all over the offensive line and is a plug-and-play wherever the Dolphins would need.
22) Philadelphia Eagles: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Vic Fangio needs some young corners. Although tackling is a non-negotiable for Fangio, Nate Wiggins is too good in coverage to leave on the board after what we saw last year from James Bradberry.
23) Los Angeles Chargers (from Vikings): Byron Murphy, DL, Texas
The Chargers went to the trenches offensively earlier in this scenario, and here they get the best interior defensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft.
24) Dallas Cowboys: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Cowboys strike out on the top tackle prospects. How will they pivot? CeeDee Lamb needs some help out there at receiver, and Brian Thomas Jr. is a big play waiting to happen with elite size and speed.