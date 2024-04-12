2024 NFL mock draft: Caleb Williams dreams come true after blockbuster trade
This full 1st-round 2024 NFL mock draft features a blockbuster deal for the Chicago Bears
25) New York Jets (from Packers): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Jets made a surprising pick last year with Will McDonald IV at 16 overall, and they make a bit of a stunner here, adding the speedy Troy Franklin to go with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams. They are all in on the small window with Aaron Rodgers.
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Just like TJ Watt was a steal late in the 1st round a few years back, Laiatu Latu is going to be an absolute steal if he lasts into the 20s. He is as NFL-ready as they come with his pass rush repertoire. Questions about health long-term push him down the board.
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The athletic traits are there in spades with Chop Robinson. The statistical production at Penn State wasn’t. Not always, at least. But Jonathan Gannon gets a possible alpha off the edge here late in the first round.
28) Buffalo Bills: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
The Bills let Stefon Diggs go in a trade with the Texans. They let Gabe Davis walk in free agency to the Jaguars. What in the world are they going to do at receiver besides Curtis Samuel? Ladd McConkey can get open quickly and be an immediate possession target for Josh Allen.