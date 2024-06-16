2024 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions

2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
Does mock draft season ever go away? Probably not. Let's dive into this 2025 NFL mock draft, which is two rounds long and includes trades. The 2024 NFL Draft only ended about two months ago, but here we are rolling out 2025 mock drafts.
One thing seems certain in 2025; the QB class does not appear to be nearly as talented as 2024's, so that could lead to some drama at the top of next year's draft. With six quarterbacks going in the first round, that could pave the way for some new QB-needy teams to make some noise in 2025. There is still so much unknown, but it never hurts to try and get a pulse on what other teams might do.
Another wrinkle that could impact the 2025 NFL Draft are some of the same teams picking high. Teams like the Patriots and Commanders picked in the top three this year and both took QBs. Both teams could end up being in line for some struggles in 2024, which could propel them to the top of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Let's try to make some sense of what could happen with this two-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
1. Carolina Panthers - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
There is nothing tying the new regime in Carolina to Bryce Young. Former GM Scott Fitterer made this selection in he 2023 NFL Draft, and if Young cannot show enough in year two, I would not be shocked to see the Panthers reset at the position with Carson Beck, who is clearly the best QB in the country heading into next season.
2. Tennessee Titans - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Will Levis was nothing special as a prospect coming out of college, and with the current offensive personnel situation in Tennessee, it’s easy to see why Levis might have a rough year two in the NFL. Titans GM Ran Carthon might see a higher ceiling and better overall prospect in Shedeur Sanders from Colorado, who, despite the unwanted attention his father brings, is a darn good football player.
3. New England Patriots - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The New England Patriots could also go with a tackle here, but they cannot resist Luther Burden from Missouri, who is likely the best WR in the country. The Patriots will still need to address their offensive line later in the 2025 NFL Draft.
4. Arizona Cardinals (via DEN) - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
The Arizona Cardinals trade inside the top-5 with the Denver Broncos, and take Deone Walker from Kentucky, who could be the first defensive tackle off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Cardinals need another strong offseason to improve their roster to get back into relevancy.