2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
37. Las Vegas Raiders - Ollie Gordon IV, RB, Oklahoma State
The Raiders lost Josh Jacobs in free agency this past offseason, so perhaps they want to re-do their RB room and find a true RB1 for the long-term Perhaps the Raiders should have taken a QB here, but they opt to invest in the backfield with Ollie Gordon IV from Oklahoma State.
38. New York Giants - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
You have to wonder what is going on in the New York Giants front office at this point. At pick 38, the Giants take TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State. Giants GM Joe Schoen dropped the ball on the Danie Jones extension but rightfully did not re-sign Saquon Barkley.
Perhaps the recent young talent added on offense can help the Giants turn a corner on that side of the ball.
39. Denver Broncos (via ARI) - Isaiah Bond, WR, Alabama
The Denver Broncos are again picking in the second round and decide to add yet another body at wide receiver, but this does make a ton of sense. All of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Josh Reynolds are one or more of old, in the last year of their deal, or within the last two years of their deal, so the Broncos do need to build for the future here.
The team has Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr, the two younger wide receivers on the roster. Them coupled with Isaiah Bond could make for a lethal trio in no time.
40. Washington Commanders - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
Yes, a tackle! The Washington Commanders offseason this year was an odd one, as I am not sure what their plan was at the tackle positions. I guess they hope that rookie Brandon Coleman can turn into someone? Who knows. Washington does have a huge need at tackle and can hope to answer that with Emery Jones from LSU in the second round.