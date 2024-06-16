2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
41. New Orleans Saints - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Quarterback! The New Orleans Saints took Spencer Rattler in the 2024 NFL Draft, and will now double-down on the position with Jalen Milroe. In this scenario, the team likely moves on from Derek Carr, who honestly should not have ever been signed in the first place.
Could this be a new era for the Saints?
42. Buffalo Bills - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Buffalo will surely add more talent to their defensive front next offseason as they look to continue to re-tool their roster in the Josh Allen era. This offseason, Buffalo had to part with some veteran players to get their cap situation in a good spot. Now, the next part of the Josh Allen era is them trying to re-tool the roster with some younger and cheaper talent.
43. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be back to square one next offseason if Baker Mayfield is not able to play as well as he did in 2023. Losing former offensive coordinator Dave Canales is going to be a huge loss, so we’ll see if Mayfield can continue to play well. In the meantime, though, the Buccaneers could bolster their defensive front with Gabe Jacas from Illinois.
44. New York Giants (via SEA) - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
The New York Giants continue to add pieces to their offense, and this time fortify their interior offensive line with Donovan Jackson from Ohio State. Who knows where GM Joe Schoen will go to find his franchise QB. Maybe he’ll make a huge run at Dak Prescott if the QB hits free agency.
Maybe there’s another QB trade to be had somewhere. Daniel Jones has really set this franchise back for years, and Schoen needs to move on from him as soon as possible.