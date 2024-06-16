2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
45. Indianapolis Colts - Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
The defense is going to be the main focus next offseason for the Colts. I do have an interesting question though; what do the Colts do at QB if Anthony Richardson ends up not making a big enough leap in year two? What if he is downright awful? Maybe Colts GM Chris Ballard would have to figure out another QB plan in that case.
Until then, they’ll add more bodies on defense.
46. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
The Pittsburgh Steelers have usually always had a strong offensive line. In the 2024 NFL Draft, they took Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier, and those two are expected to start along the OL in Pittsburgh. They also recently took Broderick Jones at tackle and could continue to prioritize the OL if they took Tyler Booker in the second round.
47. Jacksonville Jaguars - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Jaguars might be in a great position next offseason. The team recently locked up Trevor Lawrence for the long-term, and if the Jags can be as good as their potential, this team could be dangerous and might kick it into high gear next offseason and go all-in. Could the Jags add another weapon out of the backfield for Trevor Lawrence?
48. Cleveland Browns - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Browns might have to cut ties with Nick Chubb at some point. Chubb was so good for years, but the recent major knee injury he suffered could force the Browns to go in a different direction. If so, they could target Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns might be another team to follow with their QB situation, as Deshaun Watson has not looked good. My guess is that Watson ends up figuring it out, which would give GM Andrew Berry way more flexibility to improve the roster.