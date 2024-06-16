2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
49. Carolina Panthers - Barion Brown, WR, Kentucky
More wide receivers! Well, the Carolina Panthers have a need QB in town with Carson Beck, so General Manager Dan Morgan, a year after investing a ton of money into the offensive line, will now bring in some wide receivers for his rookie QB. Barion Brown has 93 receptions and eight touchdowns through two years at Kentucky.
50. Los Angeles Chargers - Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
The LA Chargers hope to be competitive in year one under Jim Harbaugh. In fact, Harbaugh has found success at every head coaching stop of his career. The Chargers could be in a great spot in 2025 to go all-in and try to make some headway in the AFC. Well, getting Justin Herbert some more weapons would be a good way to do that.
Mitchell Evans is a tight end from Notre Dame, so you kind of have to figure he’ll be a very good prospect.
51. Chicago Bears - Will Sheppard, WR, Colorado
Will Shepphard heads to Colorado after four years at Wake Forest. In those four years, Sheppard caught 152 passes and 21 touchdowns, catching 17 scores after the last two seasons. He never hit the 1,000-yard mark at Wake Forest, but he could have a good shot to do that catching passes from Shedeur Sanders at Colorado.
52. Atlanta Falcons - Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
The Atlanta Falcons will invest a good bit into their secondary next offseason, I guarantee it. GM Terry Fontenot has build a solid team, but has made some odd decisions with some of his draft picks. Frankly, he needs to quit overthinking this and just pick the positions that his team needs to fill the most.
He made a good decision bringing in Raheem Morris as the head coach, so as long as he doesn’t blow it in the NFL Draft, the Falcons should be a decent team.