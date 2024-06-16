2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
57. Dallas Cowboys - Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan
The Cowboys might need to reset a bit defensively since Mike Zimmer is now the defensive coordinator. He could pound the table for certain prospects during the 2025 NFL Draft. Maybe Jaishawn Barham from Michigan is a player that they could covet. Heck, the Cowboys might end up blowing it all up at the end of the season.
58. Philadelphia Eagles - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
You got to love Howie Roseman. He loves adding players along the defensive front. In 2023, Jalon Walker had five sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. And yeah, he’s a defensive player from Georgia, so you know Roseman has him on his radar.
I do think the QB position, believe it or not, could end up being a huge problem for Philly if Jalen Hurts again struggles in 2024.
59. Cincinnati Bengals - Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama
The Cincinnati Bengals might be running out of time to keep Joe Burrow upright and healthy. You hope that this isn’t another Carson Palmer situation. If the Bengals are still unable to field a competent offensive line, Burrow should realize that maybe this franchise isn’t the one for him.
Well, the Bengals can take Jaeden Roberts from Alabama and help shore up the iOL. The Bengals did add two notable bodies to the offense line this offseason in Trent Brown and Amarius Mims, their first-round draft pick in 2024.
60. Buffalo Bills - Rod Moore, S, Michigan
The Buffalo Bills add safety Rod Moore from Michigan in the 2025 NFL Draft. In 2023, Moore had 38 total tackles, two interceptions, and three passes defended. Buffalo knows just how important having two very good safeties were for their defense, so GM Brandon Beane hopes to usher in a new era on the backend with Moore and some of their other additions.