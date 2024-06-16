2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
5. Las Vegas Raiders - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Las Vegas Raiders are in no man’s land here. There isn’t another QB on the board who can warrant a top-5 selection, so they’ll opt to beef up their defensive front under new head coach Antonio Pierce. Abdul Carter joins Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby on the Raiders DL.
6. Seattle Seahawks (via NYG) - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Seattle Seahawks are in a similar boat as the Las Vegas Raiders, kind of in no man’s land. With Tyler Lockett getting older and perhaps an uncertain future with DK Metcalf, the Seahawks opt to boost their WR room with Tetairoa McMillian from Arizona.
Seattle could go in a number of directions with their first-round draft pick. Them moving on from QB Geno Smith and trying to reset at the position is something that is in play. However, there isn't a clear-cut QB available for them with the sixth overall pick.
7. Denver Broncos (via ARI) - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Trading down a few slots, the Denver Broncos fill a huge need and get a stud defensive tackle prospect in Mason Graham. Another small win here is that Graham did play for Jim Harbaugh, so perhaps the Chargers had him on their own radar. Well, Sean Payton and the Broncos decide to make sure that doesn’t happen.
The team would then hope for QB Bo Nix to make a year two leap in 2025.
8. Washington Commanders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Another stud defensive player from Michigan, the Washington Commanders opt to beef up their secondary with Will Johnson, who is easily the best cornerback in this year’s class. With Dan Quinn running the show, you can expect he’ll be pounding the table for a defensive prospect after the team did take Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft.