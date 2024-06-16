2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
13. Indianapolis Colts - Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
The Indianapolis Colts may have something cooking on offense with Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson, who missed most of his rookie season. I would expect the Colts offense to be prolific in 2024, but their defense is still a bit of a question mark. GM Chris Ballard puts what could be the finishing touches on the defense with a first-round ILB in Harold Perkins.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
A wide receiver! It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching far and wide for an upgrade at wide receiver, and perhaps they are not able to trade for one now or during the 2024 NFL Season. The best long-term play here might be to target a first-round WR in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Emeka Egbuka comes from a very prolific WR school in Ohio State.
15. Jacksonville Jaguars - Earnest Greene III, OT, Georgia
The Jacksonville Jaguars just extended Trevor Lawrence on a contract worth $55 million per season, clearly banking on him cementing himself as an elite QB, whenever that may be. Well, they can give him some upgrades at tackle and could star with Earnest Greene III from Georgia. I tend to believe their tackle situation is less stable than their iOL situation.
16. Cleveland Browns - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
The Cleveland Browns are another team that has a bit of a shaky tackle situation, so I do not think this is a bad idea here. The bigger story for the Browns heading into 2024 is whether or not QB Deshaun Watson can return to his old form. At the moment, it does not look like he will, so this could force the Browns to make a huge decision with their QB spot.
In the meantime, they will look to stabilize their tackle situation with Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas.