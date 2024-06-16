2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
17. Los Angeles Rams - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Los Angeles Rams had apparently wanted to trade up to select Brock Bowers during the 2024 NFL Draft, but they weren’t able to. Well, LA can see if Colston Loveland from Michigan can be their go-to guy at this position.
With how well the Rams have drafted recently, Loveland could be another home-run pick.
18. Los Angeles Chargers - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Jim Harbaugh simply cannot help himself by taking players from Michigan. The LA Chargers don’t have as good of a roster as you might think, and I don’t believe this team is going to be a playoff club in 2024.
There are valid concerns about Justin Herbert, and LA needs another strong offseason next year to get in a good place where they can indeed compete for the postseason.
19. Chicago Bears - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
Ideally, Caleb Williams plays well enough in his rookie season to give the Chicago Bears every single reason to go all-in and build around the player. Chicago could still currently use another body along the defensive front, but perhaps addressing this need in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft is a wiser move.
They used their two first-round picks on Rome Odunze and Williams in 2024, so maybe 2025 will be all about the defense.
20. Atlanta Falcons - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
It’s hard to justify what the Atlanta Falcons did at quarterback this offseason with some gaping holes on defense. Well, Kirk Cousins should at least keep them relevant enough to stay in the playoff chase. GM Terry Fontenot should look to bolster the backend of the defense which still needs a good bit of help.
Denzel Burke is the selection here with the 20th overall pick.