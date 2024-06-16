2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
21. Miami Dolphins - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Miami Dolphins continue to load up this offseason. Well, next year, they could have another long-term need on the backend at both cornerback and safety. To pair up with stud safety Jevon Holland, they take Malaki Starks from Georgia.
Miami Dolphins Chris Grier may have an opening this season to capture the AFC East title over the Buffalo Bills. He's loaded up on the defensive side of the ball with a slew of veteran players, and has also made some respectable decisions in the NFL Draft as well.
22. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
The Dallas Cowboys simply cannot help themselves. Instead of taking an actual positon worthy of a first-round pick, they trade up a few spots with the Green Bay Packers and decide that RB Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State is the answer to their recent woes.
Jerry Jones just cannot learn his lesson, can he? Currently, Jones needs to figure out how to navigate the contract situations with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.
23. Cincinnati Bengals (via NYJ) - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Cincinnati Bengals may end up having some turnover in the near future along their defensive front, so they traded up a few spots with the New York Jets to select Nic Scourton from Texas A&M. Can the Bengals get back to the Super Bowl in the Joe Burrow era?
24. Houston Texans - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
The Houston Texans clearly know how to build a winning football team. GM Nick Caserio has this machine humming on all cylinders. Well, he should continue to keep his philosophy present, so continuing to prioritize the trenches is a smart idea. With their first-round pick, the Texans will take Tyleik Williams from Ohio State.