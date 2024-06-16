2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
25. Green Bay Packers (via DAL) - Tyler Onyedim, DT, Iowa State
Trading down a few slots with the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers could be coming off an amazing season heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. In 2024, the young Packers team made a run to the NFC Divisional Round, taking down the Cowboys in the Wild Card round and giving the San Francisco 49ers a tough time.
It’s no exaggeration to suggest that the Packers could be a dark-horse Super Bowl team in 2025. If so, expect them to add as much talent as possible.
26. Philadelphia Eagles - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
The Philadelphia Eagles have had some inconsistencies at the inside linebacker position for some time now. If nothing else, you cannot fault GM Howie Roseman for just how aggressive he is in trying to fix his team year after year.
In 2023, it seemed to not be a shortage of talent, but instead some deficiencies at the offensive and defensive coordinator positions. Nonetheless, they still need some help at LB, so Barrett Carter is the pick here.
27. New York Jets (via CIN) - Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
The New York Jets decided to trade down a few slots and will take Evan Stewart from Oregon. We’ll see what position the Jets are in at this point next year, but I truly do not believe Aaron Rodgers has any intentions of retiring, and I think he’ll hold the Jets hostage as their starting QB for as long as he wants.
If that is the case, it would be wise for the Jets to continue invest on the offensive side of the ball.
28. Buffalo Bills - Nic Anderson, WR, Oklahoma
The Buffalo Bills need to keep rebuilding their WR room, so they’ll again use a top pick on a wide receiver, but this time, it’ll be Nic Anderson from Oklahoma. The Bills do need some extra bodies along the defensive line and in the secondary, but GM Brandon Beane opts to give Josh Allen another weapon.
And I would not at all fault him, as Josh Allen is a turnover-happy player who was at his best in Buffalo with an elite wide receiver.