2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
29. Detroit Lions - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
The Detroit Lions might be able to go in a number of directions with their first-round pick in 2025, including trading it. General Manager Brad Holmes has done a marvelous job at rebuilding his roster, and I am not sure if there is another team in the NFL with a roster as good as the Lions.
So why not continue to add to the defensive front? I could see Detroit having a bit of turnover at wide receiver, so don’t count that position out with their first-round pick next year.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Someone tell me how Will Campbell fell this low to the Baltimore Ravens? In a shocking event, the Ravens are able to take Campbell at the bottom of the first round, and this is a huge answered prayer for Baltimore, as they do have some cloudy long-term tackle situations.
Ronnie Stanley cannot stay healthy, and is anyone going to emerge as the starting right tackle?
31. San Francisco 49ers - Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The San Francisco 49ers know how to build Super Bowl-caliber football teams, that’s for sure. Whatever head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch want to do, I would not question it.
The Niners have needed some more quality bodies at the cornerback position, so that could be a realistic target for them in the 2025 NFL Draft. At some point, you’d think that the 49ers could get over the hump and win the Super Bowl, right?
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
Kansas City Chiefs fans may think his pick is a bit odd, as KC does have a strong reputation of being able to draft and develop mid-late round defensive backs. Well, why not use a first-round pick on one?
Andrew Mukuba had 42 total tackles and six passes defended in the 2023 college football season.